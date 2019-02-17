Rescue operation ongoing as Zim miners trapped in flooded mineshaft

Zimbabwe’s mining minister is due to visit the site of the accident, known as Battlefields, which is so far known to have claimed at least 24 lives.

HARARE - A rescue operation is continuing in Zimbabwe for miners trapped in a flooded mineshaft where dozens are feared to have drowned.

Zimbabwe’s mining minister is due to visit the site of the accident, known as Battlefields, which is so far known to have claimed at least 24 lives.

State radio says rescue teams have gone underground in search of more survivors or more bodies. So far, eight people have been rescued. They spent four days without drinking water or eating food in a flooded mineshaft.

The information’s ministry says mines minister Winston Chitando will visit the Battlefields area on Sunday.

Zimbabwe’s government has come under fire for what’s been seen as a slow response to the disaster.

However, in a tweet, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa gave assurance that his government is using all available resources toward the rescue operation.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)