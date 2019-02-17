Patricia de Lille to SA people: Lend me your votes
The former Cape Town mayor says if she fails to deliver on her promises, South Africans must take their votes back and give it to someone else.
CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille has promised her newly-formed political party, Good, will put people before politics.
Scores of people from communities across the Western Cape on Saturday gathered at Hoofweg Primary School in Blue Downs in support of the former Cape Town mayor.
The party officially launched its Western Cape, “Aunty Pat for Premier” Campaign.
De Lille asked South Africans to lend her their votes when they head to the polls in May.
The former Cape Town mayor says if she fails to deliver on her promises, South Africans must take their votes back and give it to someone else as a citizen’s political power must not be taken for granted.
“Good party will clean politics in our country and we’ll make change happen for the good.”
Atlantis resident Ashley Poole was one of the scores of people who came out in support of De Lille.
“We’re here to support ‘Aunty Pat’ because we feel this is the party for all, irrespective of what colour race or creed you are.”
De Lille has promised Good party members will be on the ground, actively working in communities instead of just filling a seat in parliament.
#GOOD is today officially launching its Western Cape, Aunty Pat for Premier Campaign. LI pic.twitter.com/oSBLpPxFb4— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 16, 2019
