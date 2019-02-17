Patricia de Lille to SA people: Lend me your votes

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
Go

Patricia de Lille to SA people: Lend me your votes

The former Cape Town mayor says if she fails to deliver on her promises, South Africans must take their votes back and give it to someone else.

FILE: Good party leader Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Good party leader Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille has promised her newly-formed political party, Good, will put people before politics.

Scores of people from communities across the Western Cape on Saturday gathered at Hoofweg Primary School in Blue Downs in support of the former Cape Town mayor.

The party officially launched its Western Cape, “Aunty Pat for Premier” Campaign.

De Lille asked South Africans to lend her their votes when they head to the polls in May.

The former Cape Town mayor says if she fails to deliver on her promises, South Africans must take their votes back and give it to someone else as a citizen’s political power must not be taken for granted.

“Good party will clean politics in our country and we’ll make change happen for the good.”

Atlantis resident Ashley Poole was one of the scores of people who came out in support of De Lille.

“We’re here to support ‘Aunty Pat’ because we feel this is the party for all, irrespective of what colour race or creed you are.”

De Lille has promised Good party members will be on the ground, actively working in communities instead of just filling a seat in parliament.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA