Lotto results: Saturday, 16 February 2019

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 16 February 2019, are as follows:

Lotto results: 10, 17, 25, 29, 39, 47 Bonus: 27

LottoPlus results: 08, 14, 15, 24, 31, 47 Bonus: 50

LottoPlus2 results: 01, 07, 08, 22, 23, 37 Bonus: 43

