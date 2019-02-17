Japan PM nominated Trump for Nobel after US request - report
Washington sounded out Tokyo over the possibility of nominating Trump for the prize after his landmark summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in June 2018.
TOKYO - Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize last autumn after being requested to do so by Washington, a Japanese newspaper reported Sunday.
Washington sounded out Tokyo over the possibility of nominating Trump for the prize after his landmark summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in June 2018, an unnamed Japanese government source told the Asahi Shimbun.
The report came after Trump’s claim on Friday that Abe had nominated him for the prize.
Trump said Abe had sent him a copy of a five-page nomination letter delivered to the Nobel Peace Prize committee in which the Japanese leader praised his efforts in defusing tensions with Pyongyang.
“He said ‘I have nominated you respectfully on behalf of Japan. I am asking them to give you the Nobel Peace Prize.’ I said thank you,” Trump told reporters at the White House.
“Many other people feel that way, too. I’ll probably never get it. That’s okay.”
Japanese officials did not respond to AFP’s requests for comment on Trump’s claim or the newspaper report.
Popular in World
-
US battle commander: Isil ‘caliphate’ on brink of defeat in Syria
-
Surfer seriously injured in Australia shark attack
-
Crowds flock to Argentine village to pay tribute to footballer Sala
-
Bangladesh slum fire kills at least eight
-
Pilot had 'emotional breakdown' before deadly crash, Nepal probe panel says
-
Another South African detained in China on visa related charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.