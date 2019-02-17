Indian priest sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping minor
Robin Vadakkumchery was found guilty on Saturday of raping a 16-year-old schoolgirl, with the crime only coming to light after the victim gave birth to a baby in a surprise delivery in February 2017.
KOCHI - An Indian court has convicted a senior Catholic priest of raping a minor and sentenced him to 20 years in jail, the latest sexual assault scandal involving the Church in southern Kerala state.
Robin Vadakkumchery was found guilty on Saturday of raping a 16-year-old schoolgirl, with the crime only coming to light after the victim gave birth to a baby in a surprise delivery in February 2017.
Citing a lack of evidence, the court acquitted four nuns, a priest and an orphanage employee who had been accused of trying to cover up the crime and shield the the influential Vadakkumchery.
After a child rights charity reported the secret delivery to the police, leading to the priest's arrest at Kochi airport as he attempted to board a plane to Canada, many of the main witnesses in the case turned hostile.
"Almost all the independent witnesses proved non-cooperative, making it difficult for us to provide substantive evidence against all that the defence threw at us," Inspector Sunil Kumar, who investigated the case, told AFP.
Even the father of the victim testified that he, and not the priest, had raped the girl, while his daughter told the court that the relationship was consensual and said she had been an adult at the time.
Sex -- whether consensual or otherwise -- with a person below 18 years of age is considered rape under India's stringent child protection laws.
Only the doctor's official record of when the baby was born could prove that the girl had been a minor at the time of delivery, said Kumar.
"Luckily for us, the doctor who delivered the baby... stood his ground, so we could prove without doubt that the victim was a minor at the time," he said.
The victim had been a student at a Church-run school which came under Vadakkumchery's jurisdiction.
Saturday's verdict followed a raft of allegations against senior Church figures in Kerala, including a bishop, Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun 13 times over two years. He denies the charges.
Sister Lucy Kalappurakkal, who has faced disciplinary action for supporting protests demanding action against Mulakkal, lauded the verdict.
"It will work as a deterrent against such offenders. Rather than covering up such heinous crimes, (the) Church should expose such elements," she told the Hindustan Times.
Sexual abuse by clergy and the failure of officials to take action has mired the Catholic Church in scandal across the world in recent years.
Popular in World
-
Body in Croatian freezer might be woman missing for 18 years
-
Brazil president in grips of party crisis
-
Japan PM nominated Trump for Nobel after US request - report
-
Bernie Sanders records video announcing 2020 presidential campaign
-
Top US official discussed Trump removal in 2017, says ex-FBI chief
-
Another South African detained in China on visa related charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.