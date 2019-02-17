Gauteng artist bags top prize at CT art fair

The fair kicked off on Friday, showcasing a selection of 10 participating local and international artists.

CAPE TOWN - Local artists have come out as strong contenders to their international counterparts at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair (ICTAF).

Mongezi Ncaphayi, an artist hailing from Benoni, in Gauteng, won the Africa First Art Prize at art fair on Friday.

His prize includes being invited to a two-month all-inclusive residency in Israel, where he will work on his art for next year’s fair, which will be exhibited in the VIP lounge.

His art currently stands in the SMAC gallery in Stellenbosch.

Ncaphayi says he's he's grateful for the exposure.

"It puts me out there and gives me so much confidence in my work. I feel honoured to be selected and recognised."

As the show wrapped up on Sunday, fair curator Tumelo Mosaka said it was an opportunity to put local artists on the world stage.

“It definitely puts Cape Town on the map because I think people are now beginning to appreciate art more. The event allows the broader public to attend and offers a wider representation that might not have been expected.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)