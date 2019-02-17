Popular Topics
Four arrested at Kruger National Park for alleged poaching to appear in court

A SANParks employee was one of the four men arrested while trying to get away with a freshly cut set of rhino horns, a hunting rifle and ammunition.

A hunting rifle seized during the arrest of four men by SANParks officials at Kruger National Park on 16 February. Picture: SAPS.
A hunting rifle seized during the arrest of four men by SANParks officials at Kruger National Park on 16 February. Picture: SAPS.
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Four men were brought to a swift halt and arrested after trying to escape the Kruger National Park in possession of a freshly cut set of rhino horns, a hunting rifle and ammunition.

SANParks officials, Rangers and Protection Services, as well as members of the South African Police Service, stopped the suspects by using a chopper to land on the road to blockade the fleeing men’s vehicles.

The suspects will appear at the Bushbuckridge Magistrates Court on Monday, 18 February.

A SANParks employee was one of the four arrested.

Police spokesperson Mtsholi Bhembe says, “The Rangers, as well as SANParks Protection Services, pounced on the suspects. They [four men] tried to flee the scene but a chopper was used to stop them.”

