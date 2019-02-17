Four arrested at Kruger National Park for alleged poaching to appear in court

A SANParks employee was one of the four men arrested while trying to get away with a freshly cut set of rhino horns, a hunting rifle and ammunition.

CAPE TOWN - Four men were brought to a swift halt and arrested after trying to escape the Kruger National Park in possession of a freshly cut set of rhino horns, a hunting rifle and ammunition.

SANParks officials, Rangers and Protection Services, as well as members of the South African Police Service, stopped the suspects by using a chopper to land on the road to blockade the fleeing men’s vehicles.

The suspects will appear at the Bushbuckridge Magistrates Court on Monday, 18 February.

Police spokesperson Mtsholi Bhembe says, “The Rangers, as well as SANParks Protection Services, pounced on the suspects. They [four men] tried to flee the scene but a chopper was used to stop them.”