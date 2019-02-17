Family survives attack by robbers after being followed from OR Tambo Airport

Authorities say a scuffle broke out before the suspects managed to escape in a white Toyota Corolla.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are on the lookout for four suspects who were involved in a robbery.

It’s understood a family was followed from the OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday night to Waterval Estate before being attacked by the criminals.

The police’s Katlego Mogale says they’re investigating.

“Last night at about 7:30pm a family was attacked. One of the victims had an altercation with the suspects. Two shots were fired, and the suspects fled the scene. No injuries were reported.”

