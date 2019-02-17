Family survives attack by robbers after being followed from OR Tambo Airport

-
SA's unemployment rate unacceptable, says ACDP at elections manifesto launchPolitics
-
Nsfas students urged to ‘sign acknowledgements of debt’ before registrationLocal
-
Family survives attack by robbers after being followed from OR Tambo AirportLocal
-
'The ANC has killed the lights’: DA unveils billboard over load sheddingPolitics
-
Desiree Ellis: SA rallying behind its star runner Caster SemenyaSport
-
Bernie Sanders records video announcing 2020 presidential campaignWorld
Popular Topics
-
Family survives attack by robbers after being followed from OR Tambo AirportLocal
-
'The ANC has killed the lights’: DA unveils billboard over load sheddingPolitics
-
Desiree Ellis: SA rallying behind its star runner Caster SemenyaSport
-
Asset Forfeiture Unit attaches private jet of Shepherd BushiriLocal
-
ANC turns to ordinary members for fundingPolitics
-
Eskom: Low probability of load shedding for SundayBusiness
Popular Topics
-
'The ANC has killed the lights’: DA unveils billboard over load sheddingPolitics
-
ANC turns to ordinary members for fundingPolitics
-
DA calls on Tito Mboweni to not award any more bailouts to SAABusiness
-
Patricia de Lille to SA people: Lend me your votesPolitics
-
UDM calls for prioritisation of safety and securityPolitics
-
DA accuses ANC of allowing corruption, mismanagement to hollow out EskomPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] There is a new dawn for SA just outside our fearOpinion
-
[OPINION] Connect the dots from the past to deal with the rot at EskomOpinion
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s plans aren’t enough to adequately tackle violent crimeOpinion
-
[OPINION] The crack in Eskom. How do we get the light back in?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] African miners get mix of red carpet and red cardOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why South Africa’s latest plan for Eskom could workOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explainedBusiness
-
DA calls on Tito Mboweni to not award any more bailouts to SAABusiness
-
Was Eskom crisis deliberately created to undermine unbundling plans?Business
-
Rescuers to resume search for people trapped at Gloria mineBusiness
-
ANC in Gauteng ‘disappointed’ by Ramaphosa’s silence on scrapping e-tollsPolitics
-
Mboweni set to deliver SA's ‘most difficult budget’Business
Popular Topics
-
Jennifer Lopez says she ‘doesn’t need’ to marry Alex Rodriguez yetLifestyle
-
Winnie Harlow says ‘Sports Illustrated’ opportunity is a ‘dream’Lifestyle
-
Chicago police seek follow-up interview with Jussie SmollettLifestyle
-
NY museum says ancient coffin was looted, will go back to EgyptLifestyle
-
Swiss actor Bruno Ganz, who played Hitler, dies at 77Lifestyle
-
Chinese, Israeli movies tipped for Berlin filmfest goldLifestyle
-
Liam Hemsworth: ‘It felt like the right time to get married’Lifestyle
-
Plane carrying Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox forced to make emergency landingLifestyle
-
[UPDATE] Suspects in alleged attack on Jussie Smollett releasedLifestyle
-
Desiree Ellis: SA rallying behind its star runner Caster SemenyaSport
-
India hosts first ‘yoga on a pole’ world championshipsSport
-
Nelly Korda keeps it in the family to win LPGA Australian OpenSport
-
Saints confident Wales’ Dan Biggar will be fit for EnglandSport
-
Sri Lanka sensation Kusal Perera hailed for Test-winning heroicsSport
-
Man City end Newport's Cup dream to reach quarterfinalsSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Xasa: 'The IAAF is being sexist towards Caster Semenya'Sport
-
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
-
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assaultLocal
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionWorld
-
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthmaSport
-
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bailLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'Business
-
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SALifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
-
[LISTEN] #LoadShedding woes: Eskom explains what's behind the power blackoutsLocal
-
[LISTEN] Maimane: 'ANC’s BEE policy produced the Guptas'Politics
-
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'Turn your phone off and spend time with your kids'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youthLocal
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 18°C
Family survives attack by robbers after being followed from OR Tambo Airport
Authorities say a scuffle broke out before the suspects managed to escape in a white Toyota Corolla.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are on the lookout for four suspects who were involved in a robbery.
It’s understood a family was followed from the OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday night to Waterval Estate before being attacked by the criminals.
Authorities say a scuffle broke out before the suspects managed to escape in a white Toyota Corolla.
The police’s Katlego Mogale says they’re investigating.
“Last night at about 7:30pm a family was attacked. One of the victims had an altercation with the suspects. Two shots were fired, and the suspects fled the scene. No injuries were reported.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
ANC turns to ordinary members for funding4 hours ago
-
PowerBall results: Friday, 15 February 2019one day ago
-
Asset Forfeiture Unit attaches private jet of Shepherd Bushiri3 hours ago
-
'The ANC has killed the lights’: DA unveils billboard over load sheddingone hour ago
-
Was Eskom crisis deliberately created to undermine unbundling plans?7 hours ago
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 16 February 20199 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.