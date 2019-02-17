[WATCH] How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explained

Ahmed Kajee | Following four days of load shedding around the country, Eyewitness News explains how Eskom reached this point.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom announced on Monday, 11 February 2019, it would implement load shedding across the country.

Following an early morning of load shedding, the power utility announced an escalation of load shedding to Stage 4, the highest level.

Rainy weather and power cuts brought chaos to the country’s roads and gridlocked business districts.

There are still major concerns as to the future of the power utility, given its financial instability and low coal reserves.