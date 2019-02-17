Eskom: Low probability of load shedding for Sunday
However, officials say if their generating performance declines they may have to implement power cuts.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says there’s a low probability for load shedding on Sunday if its generators stay up.
South Africa has been clear of cuts for the weekend after Eskom implemented its most severe load shedding last week, when it was escalated to stage four.
Andrew Etzinger, Eskom’s senior general manager for demand management, says, “Unless we receive multiple failures of generators, it’s unlikely that we’ll have load shedding. Of course, we can’t rule out anything, as we saw on 11 February, at this stage is according to plan.”
WATCH: How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explained
