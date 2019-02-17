Popular Topics
'The race is not over': Twitter divided over DJ Cleo, Brickz reunion

Brickz, whose real name is Sipho Ndlovu, is serving a 15-year sentence for rape at a West Rand correctional services facility.

Convicted rapist Sipho' Brickz' Ndlovu seen in the the Roodepoort Magistrates Court ahead of sentencing proceedings, on 17 October 2017. Picture: Christa Eybers / EWN.
Convicted rapist Sipho' Brickz' Ndlovu seen in the the Roodepoort Magistrates Court ahead of sentencing proceedings, on 17 October 2017. Picture: Christa Eybers / EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – DJ Cleo has landed himself in hot water with some fans after sharing a social media post which appears to support convicted rapist Sipho “Brickz” Ndlovu.

Ndlovu and Cleo, real name is Cleopas Monyepao, were reunited this week when a non-profit organisation, Humanitarian Empowerment Fund, hosted a sporting event as part of its rehabilitation efforts at a prison in West Rand. Local soccer players were also reportedly invited to event.

Cleo’s tweet sparked outrage among social media users. He said: “We all run our own races, he fell along the way....but the race is not over (sic).”

Other fans praised the DJ for his post, and backed Cleo’s support of Brickz.

The kwaito star was found guilty of raping his 16-year-old niece in his Ruimsig home on the West Rand in 2013.

