'The race is not over': Twitter divided over DJ Cleo, Brickz reunion

Brickz, whose real name is Sipho Ndlovu, is serving a 15-year sentence for rape at a West Rand correctional services facility.

CAPE TOWN – DJ Cleo has landed himself in hot water with some fans after sharing a social media post which appears to support convicted rapist Sipho “Brickz” Ndlovu.

Ndlovu and Cleo, real name is Cleopas Monyepao, were reunited this week when a non-profit organisation, Humanitarian Empowerment Fund, hosted a sporting event as part of its rehabilitation efforts at a prison in West Rand. Local soccer players were also reportedly invited to event.

Cleo’s tweet sparked outrage among social media users. He said: “We all run our own races, he fell along the way....but the race is not over (sic).”

Wow dj cleo. Just wow. — NaughtyNolie (@Nolotsie) February 17, 2019

Dj Cleo should've just visited his convicted rapist friend and ease up on the faux motivation and sanitisation of the truth about what his friend really is, a RAPIST. You don't "fall" into being a rapist. — Ms Phindy 💕 (@KhubaElihle) February 17, 2019

Dj cleo should delete that tweet. It wasn’t a mistake, Bricks raped a child for fucksakes. — Thuthukile (@JoyMkhize_) February 17, 2019

Dj Cleo Can’t be serious,lol no ways — Tlhalefo💜 (@_Boitumelo_M) February 17, 2019

No lemme rephrase, DJ Cleo should've left himself at home. — Xolani Nyong'o (@Xolani_MV) February 17, 2019

Other fans praised the DJ for his post, and backed Cleo’s support of Brickz.

Big up Dj Cleo👏👏👏 — Jr Mmeli (@JrMmeli2) February 17, 2019

Thanx DJ, hape friends are few when days are dark. I’m sure he appreciated it very much . — PaballoLeRek (@LePaballo) February 17, 2019

We all make mistakes & we ain't perfect. He's paying for his. He must just be strong. Bricka mabrigado — Thato Rula (@lesilorula1) February 17, 2019

The kwaito star was found guilty of raping his 16-year-old niece in his Ruimsig home on the West Rand in 2013.