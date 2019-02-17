'The ANC has killed the lights’: DA unveils billboard over load shedding
The display, with the headline ‘The ANC has Killed the Lights,’ suggests that Eskom and the ANC have failed the country.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has unveiled its new billboard located at the Queen Elizabeth Bridge in Johannesburg.
The display, with the headline ‘The ANC has Killed the Lights,’ suggests that Eskom and the ANC have failed the country.
WATCH: How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explained
Sunday’s unveiling comes days after South Africans were plunged into darkness for five consecutive days while the cash-strapped power utility battled coal shortages.
This is the second billboard unveiling by the DA as part of its elections campaign.
Last month, the opposition party presented a display in the Johannesburg city centre, where it made claims that the ANC is responsible for the deaths of victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy and the Marikana massacre.
DA member of Parliament John Steenhuisen says the unveiling is to highlight that the problem is not with Eskom but lies with the ruling party.
“Load shedding leads directly to job shedding and in a country with almost 10 million unemployed South Africans, this is going to make it worse. None of the president’s plans announced around job creation in his State of the Nation Address are going to be possible in an environment where electricity provision is so restrained.”
The ANC has killed the lights, affecting 57 million South Africans!— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 17, 2019
Time for us to take their power.#VoteDA on 8 May 2019 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/wxu1YTWfFG
Edited by Shimoney Regter
