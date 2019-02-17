DA the only alternative for SA voters, says Steenhuisen

In the latest State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the power utility would be split into three entities to improve operational issues.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says Eskom should be broken into two entities and allow more private sector involvement.

The opposition party says corruption and maladministration at the power utility is a major concern.

The DA on Sunday unveiled its new campaign billboard located at the Queen Elizabeth Bridge in Johannesburg.

The ANC has killed the lights, affecting 57 million South Africans!



Time for us to take their power.#VoteDA on 8 May 2019 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/wxu1YTWfFG — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 17, 2019

It displays the headline “The ANC has killed the lights”. The opposition party accuses Eskom and the ANC of failing the country.

DA member of Parliament John Steenhuisen explains: “It’s to make it very clear that there’s only one party in South Africa as an alternative and that’s the DA. That’s precisely why we tabled the cheaper electricity bill in Parliament. It seeks to open the industry to new players and also competition, so that prices come down as well.”

