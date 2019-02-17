DA the only alternative for SA voters, says Steenhuisen
In the latest State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the power utility would be split into three entities to improve operational issues.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says Eskom should be broken into two entities and allow more private sector involvement.
In the latest State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the power utility would be split into three entities to improve operational issues.
The opposition party says corruption and maladministration at the power utility is a major concern.
• Was Eskom crisis deliberately created to undermine unbundling plans?
The DA on Sunday unveiled its new campaign billboard located at the Queen Elizabeth Bridge in Johannesburg.
The ANC has killed the lights, affecting 57 million South Africans!— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 17, 2019
Time for us to take their power.#VoteDA on 8 May 2019 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/wxu1YTWfFG
It displays the headline “The ANC has killed the lights”. The opposition party accuses Eskom and the ANC of failing the country.
DA member of Parliament John Steenhuisen explains: “It’s to make it very clear that there’s only one party in South Africa as an alternative and that’s the DA. That’s precisely why we tabled the cheaper electricity bill in Parliament. It seeks to open the industry to new players and also competition, so that prices come down as well.”
WATCH: How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explained
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
'The ANC has killed the lights’: DA unveils billboard over load shedding
-
ANC confident of victory in upcoming elections after delivering ‘real’ WC Sopa
-
ANC turns to ordinary members for funding
-
Patricia de Lille to SA people: Lend me your votes
-
ANC in Gauteng ‘disappointed’ by Ramaphosa’s silence on scrapping e-tolls
-
SA's unemployment rate unacceptable, says ACDP at elections manifesto launch
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.