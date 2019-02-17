Popular Topics
DA the only alternative for SA voters, says Steenhuisen

one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says Eskom should be broken into two entities and allow more private sector involvement.

In the latest State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the power utility would be split into three entities to improve operational issues.

The opposition party says corruption and maladministration at the power utility is a major concern.

Was Eskom crisis deliberately created to undermine unbundling plans?

The DA on Sunday unveiled its new campaign billboard located at the Queen Elizabeth Bridge in Johannesburg.

It displays the headline “The ANC has killed the lights”. The opposition party accuses Eskom and the ANC of failing the country.

DA member of Parliament John Steenhuisen explains: “It’s to make it very clear that there’s only one party in South Africa as an alternative and that’s the DA. That’s precisely why we tabled the cheaper electricity bill in Parliament. It seeks to open the industry to new players and also competition, so that prices come down as well.”

WATCH: How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explained

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

