DA calls on Tito Mboweni to not award any more bailouts to SAA

The party says there’s no reason for SAA to still be in business, adding the national carrier is still cursed by maladministration and corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to not award any more bailouts to South African Airways (SAA) in the upcoming budget announcement.

The Supreme Court of Appeal this week ordered that SAA pay its rival, Comair, R1.1 billion to settle an anti-competition case dating over a decade back.

The DA says all these mounting costs will force the airline into liquidation.

The party’s shadow minister of finance, Alf Lees, says it’s time to cut the loses at SAA: “We don’t need a national carrier airline. We’re already in R17 billion guaranteed loans, let’s just stop the loses now and put it [SAA] to a business rescue. Through a business rescue, there’s a chance that the institution and jobs could be saved.”