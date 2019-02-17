DA accuses ANC of allowing corruption, mismanagement to hollow out Eskom

As part of its campaign ahead of elections, the DA will once again unveil a billboard this time with a message around load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will on Sunday morning unveil its latest billboard at the Queen Elizabeth Bridge in Johannesburg which it says will highlight the African National Congress (ANC) and Eskom’s failure to keep the lights on.



The party has accused the ANC of allowing corruption and mismanagement to hollow out the power utility.



South Africans have battled through five consecutive days of load shedding, with warnings that the blackouts could continue until at least April.

The latest billboard is focused on the ruling party’s failure to handle the energy supply crisis at Eskom.



In January, the opposition party revealed a billboard in the Joburg City centre under the headline “The ANC is killing us”.

It carried the names of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy, Marikana massacre and the children who died after falling into pit toilets.



The da was accused of using the victims of these tragedies to score political points.

