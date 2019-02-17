Concerns raised as power cuts impact Gauteng hospitals

The DA party says some hospitals and clinics do not have access to enough diesel reserves to prolong the long term use for generators.

JOHANNEBSURG - The DA in Gauteng says it’s concerned that hospitals have not been exempted from the rotational load shedding implemented by Eskom.

The party's Jack Bloom Says: “I think we need to make sure that all generators are working in hospitals, but it’s going to be very expensive to buy diesel. We must find a way of exempting hospitals from load shedding. The Gauteng Health Department has not budgeted for load shedding.”

The DA on Sunday unveiled its new campaign billboard located at the Queen Elizabeth Bridge in Johannesburg.

It displays the headline “The ANC has killed the lights”. The opposition party accuses Eskom and the ANC of failing the country.

DA member of Parliament John Steenhuisen explains: “It’s to make it very clear that there’s only one party in South Africa as an alternative and that’s the DA. That’s precisely why we tabled the cheaper electricity bill in Parliament.

It seeks to open the industry to new players and also competition, so that prices come down as well.”

The ANC has killed the lights, affecting 57 million South Africans!



Time for us to take their power.#VoteDA on 8 May 2019 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/wxu1YTWfFG — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 17, 2019

Meanwhile Eskom’s Andrew Etzinger says the country has been cleared from experiencing from load shedding, for now.

“Units are in certain cases performing well, particularly the ones that had gone out of service earlier this week. There are other generators that are picking up problems, but our engineers are attending to that. It’s no cause of concern.”

