City of CT officials close Manenberg pool after attack on lifeguards

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town officials have closed the Manenberg public swimming pool until further notice.

This comes after members of the public attacked lifeguards on duty on Saturday afternoon.

The staff were apparently stoned and one of the lifeguards sustained injuries.

The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage.

Mayco member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien, says, “This is extremely disappointing. A few weeks ago, we closed the pool after a staff member was attacked by a group of young people who tried to break through the fence. We will reassess the situation on Monday, but we cannot condone these violent acts directed at our staff.”