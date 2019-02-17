Asset Forfeiture Unit attaches private jet of Shepherd Bushuri

The Hawks say they made the application for the R20 million jet to be confiscated as part of their investigation into the controversial pastor and his wife, Mary.

JOHANNESBURG - Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s private jet has been attached by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU).

Earlier in February, the leaders of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church were charged with fraud and money laundering.

They’ve been released on bail of R100,000 each.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says they have not received a response from Bushiri on the attachment: “Mr Bushuri’s lawyers were handed the documents. Unfortunately, he’s to oppose the application, but we’ve not received anything from them”

