ANC turns to ordinary members for funding

The change is expected to limit the party’s longstanding dependence on funding from businesspeople, who often have an interest in lucrative government contracts.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is reportedly encouraging millions of its ordinary members to make pledges, starting out at R50 a month.

According to the City Press, the fundraising plan would involve regular pledges in the hope that the party would be less vulnerable to the threat of state capture, resulting from an overdependence on big business for its livelihood.

According to the paper, the party is looking to emulate the Turkish governing party’s funding model, which senior ANC officials heard about during a recent visit to Turkey.