ANC in Gauteng ‘disappointed’ by Ramaphosa’s silence on scrapping e-tolls

Sanral’s e-tolling project has been in place for over five years, and it’s still unclear how the controversial system, with debt exceeding R40 billion, will be financed.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says it's disappointed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has not responded to its calls to scrap the e-tolling system in the province.

The party, along with trade union federation Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), led a march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria late in 2018 to highlight the failure of the system.

However, the company contracted to manage the e-tolls, electronic tolling collections, has warned the removal of the system could lead to a “devastating effect on the finances of the province”.

In an open letter to President Ramaphosa on Sunday morning, ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe has voiced disappointment that there was no mention of scrapping e-tolls in the latest State of the Nation Address.

He’s acknowledged that the majority of motorists have refused to comply with the system’s regulations.

He also points out that the increasing price of fuel has driven up the cost of doing business and has heaped even more pressure on the poor.

The remarks come just three months after Gauteng ANC chair David Makhura led a march in the country’s capital to hand over a memorandum of demands to the government.

Makhura was quoted as saying the system had “failed totally and completely”.

