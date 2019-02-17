ANC confident of victory in upcoming elections after delivering ‘real’ WC Sopa

The briefing comes after the party walked out and protested while Premier Helen Zille delivered her final State of the Province Address.

CAPE TOWN - After storming out of the Western Cape provincial legislature last week, the African National Congress (ANC) in the province said it was delighted by the “the real State of the Province Address”.

The party's Western Cape elections head Ebrahim Rasool briefed the media in Cape Town on Sunday.

Scores of people gathered under the banner "Occupy Wale Street," where the party delivered the "real" Sopa.

Rasool says they heard the real state of the province by giving a voice to ordinary people.

“We heard the people of the Bo-Kaap speak about gentrification of their lives. We’ve even heard a white resident from Ruyterwacht explain how they eat cat and dog food to survive under threat of evictions from the DA.”

Rasool says allowing residents to speak for themselves to provide a true reflection of what it's like living in the Western Cape made for the most substantial rebuttal.

“Nothing the leader of the opposition or the ANC can say in the legislature will be as eloquent as what the people said.”

Rasool says the ANC is confident about the upcoming elections because they've been met with a lot of enthusiasm from South Africans.

