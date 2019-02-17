ANC confident of victory in upcoming elections after delivering ‘real’ WC Sopa

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
Go

ANC confident of victory in upcoming elections after delivering ‘real’ WC Sopa

The briefing comes after the party walked out and protested while Premier Helen Zille delivered her final State of the Province Address.

Scores of ANC supporters gathered under the banner "Occupy Wale Street," where the party delivered what it calls the 'real State of the Province Address”.. Picture: @ANCWesternCape_/Twitter
Scores of ANC supporters gathered under the banner "Occupy Wale Street," where the party delivered what it calls the 'real State of the Province Address”.. Picture: @ANCWesternCape_/Twitter
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - After storming out of the Western Cape provincial legislature last week, the African National Congress (ANC) in the province said it was delighted by the “the real State of the Province Address”.

The party's Western Cape elections head Ebrahim Rasool briefed the media in Cape Town on Sunday.

The briefing comes after the party walked out and protested while Premier Helen Zille delivered her final State of the Province Address (Sopa).

WATCH: Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final Sopa

Scores of people gathered under the banner "Occupy Wale Street," where the party delivered the "real" Sopa.

Rasool says they heard the real state of the province by giving a voice to ordinary people.

“We heard the people of the Bo-Kaap speak about gentrification of their lives. We’ve even heard a white resident from Ruyterwacht explain how they eat cat and dog food to survive under threat of evictions from the DA.”

Rasool says allowing residents to speak for themselves to provide a true reflection of what it's like living in the Western Cape made for the most substantial rebuttal.

“Nothing the leader of the opposition or the ANC can say in the legislature will be as eloquent as what the people said.”

Rasool says the ANC is confident about the upcoming elections because they've been met with a lot of enthusiasm from South Africans.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA