3 killed, 1 hospitalised after Centurion road crash

The accident took place on Sunday and three passengers were declared on the scene.

Picture: ER24
Picture: ER24
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities say three people have been killed and a third person seriously injured after a car rolled over on the N1 south at the Botha off-ramp.

The accident took place on Sunday and three passengers were declared on the scene.

Emergency services transported one person to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

ER24 spokesperson’s Ineke van Huyssteen says: “When ER24 paramedics arrived on scene they found three people lying outside the vehicle. Two patients were declared dead on scene. The other sustained serious injuries. Paramedics also found a patient trapped inside a vehicle and he was declared dead on scene.”

An investigation has been launched following the incident.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

