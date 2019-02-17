3 killed, 1 hospitalised after Centurion road crash

The accident took place on Sunday and three passengers were declared on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities say three people have been killed and a third person seriously injured after a car rolled over on the N1 south at the Botha off-ramp.

Emergency services transported one person to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

ER24 spokesperson’s Ineke van Huyssteen says: “When ER24 paramedics arrived on scene they found three people lying outside the vehicle. Two patients were declared dead on scene. The other sustained serious injuries. Paramedics also found a patient trapped inside a vehicle and he was declared dead on scene.”

An investigation has been launched following the incident.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)