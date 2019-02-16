Zille’s progress in WC shows where SA could be without corruption, says chamber

-
Dismissed employee kills five co-workers in Illinois factory shootingWorld
-
Russian university building partly collapses, no casualties - agenciesWorld
-
Social workers handling case against woman who attempted to sell grandson (3)Local
-
Vatican defrocks former US cardinal for sex abuse of minorWorld
-
It’s time for a new political order – De LillePolitics
-
Cops nab 9 for murder, attempted murder in NyangaLocal
-
Zille’s progress in WC shows where SA could be without corruption, says chamberBusiness
-
Social workers handling case against woman who attempted to sell grandson (3)Local
-
It's time for a new political order – De LillePolitics
-
Cops nab 9 for murder, attempted murder in NyangaLocal
-
DA to unveil Eskom billboard over ANC’s ‘failure’ to keep the lights onPolitics
-
South African Airways to pay Comair $78 mln to settle competition caseBusiness
-
DA to unveil Eskom billboard over ANC's 'failure' to keep the lights onPolitics
-
Ramaphosa knows ANC not worthy of South Africans' trust, says HolomisaPolitics
-
Good party supporters say ANC, DA have been given enough chancesPolitics
-
Helen Zille mum on future plansPolitics
-
ANC: ‘We’ve learnt from mistake of not consulting alliance partners on Eskom’Politics
-
EC Opposition parties: Primer Masualle’s Sopa filled with empty promisesPolitics
-
[OPINION] There is a new dawn for SA just outside our fearOpinion
-
[OPINION] Connect the dots from the past to deal with the rot at EskomOpinion
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s plans aren’t enough to adequately tackle violent crimeOpinion
-
[OPINION] The crack in Eskom. How do we get the light back in?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] African miners get mix of red carpet and red cardOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why South Africa’s latest plan for Eskom could workOpinion
-
Zille's progress in WC shows where SA could be without corruption, says chamberBusiness
-
South African Airways to pay Comair $78 mln to settle competition caseBusiness
-
Motorists advised to factor fuel price pain into their budget before MarchBusiness
-
ANC: 'We've learnt from mistake of not consulting alliance partners on Eskom'Politics
-
MTN denies paying bribes to secure Iranian cellphone licenceBusiness
-
Mantashe: 'Gloria mine could close down if bodies not retrieved'Local
-
Chinese, Israeli movies tipped for Berlin filmfest goldLifestyle
-
Liam Hemsworth: ‘It felt like the right time to get married’Lifestyle
-
Plane carrying Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox forced to make emergency landingLifestyle
-
[UPDATE] Suspects in alleged attack on Jussie Smollett releasedLifestyle
-
Oscar organisers scrap plan to award four Oscars in commercial breaksLifestyle
-
Police arrest two ‘potential suspects’ in Jussie Smollett attack probeLifestyle
-
FBI investigating Ryan AdamsLifestyle
-
Chicago police dispute reports 'Empire' actor investigated for staging attackLifestyle
-
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom engagedLifestyle
-
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by single wicket in 1st TestSport
-
Bayern clear Coman for Liverpool Champions League matchSport
-
Crusaders get two penalty tries in victory against BluesSport
-
Australia’s Toni Pulu’s Rugby World Cup hopes suffer blowSport
-
Martin Guptill runs flow sweeps New Zealand past BangladeshSport
-
Banyana Banyana throw weight behind Semenya in fight against IAAF rulesSport
-
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
-
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assaultLocal
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionWorld
-
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthmaSport
-
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bailLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'Business
-
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SALifestyle
-
[WATCH] Small businesses say Eskom’s load shedding could cripple themBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
-
[LISTEN] #LoadShedding woes: Eskom explains what's behind the power blackoutsLocal
-
[LISTEN] Maimane: 'ANC’s BEE policy produced the Guptas'Politics
-
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'Turn your phone off and spend time with your kids'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youthLocal
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
Zille’s progress in WC shows where SA could be without corruption, says chamber
The chamber's Janine Myburgh says this is more evident in the Auditor-General's figures on local government, where only 33 out of more than 250 municipalities achieved clean audits.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce says Premier Helen Zille's account of progress made in the Western Cape has provided a clear picture of where South Africa could be without the corruption that's plagued many other provinces and state-owned enterprises.
The chamber's Janine Myburgh says this is more evident in the Auditor-General's figures on local government, where only 33 out of more than 250 municipalities achieved clean audits.
“It is clear that corruption is being dealt with. Unfortunately, a lot can still be done. It’s an important part of our success. Out of the public sector as a whole, the Western Cape achieved 83% clean audits, next best was Gauteng with 52%.”
The outgoing premier on Friday delivered her last state of the province address.
Reflecting on her two terms in office, Zille said the right lessons should be learned from her 10 years in government.
Zille’s term officially comes to an end on 6 May.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
-
Mboweni set to deliver SA's ‘most difficult budget’0 minutes ago
-
South African Airways to pay Comair $78 mln to settle competition case4 hours ago
-
Motorists advised to factor fuel price pain into their budget before March10 hours ago
-
ANC: ‘We’ve learnt from mistake of not consulting alliance partners on Eskom’12 hours ago
-
MTN denies paying bribes to secure Iranian cellphone licence23 hours ago
-
Mantashe: 'Gloria mine could close down if bodies not retrieved'one day ago
