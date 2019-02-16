Popular Topics
Zille’s progress in WC shows where SA could be without corruption, says chamber

The chamber's Janine Myburgh says this is more evident in the Auditor-General's figures on local government, where only 33 out of more than 250 municipalities achieved clean audits.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille is set to deliver her last State of the Province Address in the legislature on 15 February. Picture: @WCProvParl/Twitter.
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille is set to deliver her last State of the Province Address in the legislature on 15 February. Picture: @WCProvParl/Twitter.
2 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce says Premier Helen Zille's account of progress made in the Western Cape has provided a clear picture of where South Africa could be without the corruption that's plagued many other provinces and state-owned enterprises.

The chamber's Janine Myburgh says this is more evident in the Auditor-General's figures on local government, where only 33 out of more than 250 municipalities achieved clean audits.

“It is clear that corruption is being dealt with. Unfortunately, a lot can still be done. It’s an important part of our success. Out of the public sector as a whole, the Western Cape achieved 83% clean audits, next best was Gauteng with 52%.”

The outgoing premier on Friday delivered her last state of the province address.

Reflecting on her two terms in office, Zille said the right lessons should be learned from her 10 years in government.

Zille’s term officially comes to an end on 6 May.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

