UDM promises to make service delivery a main priority if it wins elections

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
Go

UDM promises to make service delivery a main priority if it wins elections

Party leader Bantu Holomisa launched the UDM’s manifesto in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday where he slammed the African National Congress for the unemployment in the area.

Leader of the United Democratic Movement Bantu Holomisa (centre) launched the party's manifesto in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday, 16 February 2019. Picture: @UDmRevolution/Twitter
Leader of the United Democratic Movement Bantu Holomisa (centre) launched the party's manifesto in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday, 16 February 2019. Picture: @UDmRevolution/Twitter
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) says should it come into power after May's elections, the party will place service delivery one as its main priorities.

Party leader Bantu Holomisa launched the UDM’s manifesto in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday where he slammed the African National Congress for the unemployment in the area.

Ramaphosa knows ANC not worthy of South Africans' trust, says Holomisa

A report by Stats South Africa 2017 revealed more than 20,000 people were without jobs in the municipality.
The party has vowed to upskill workers and improve service delivery in the region.

Holomisa says civil service needs to be prioritised.

“When the UDM comes to power, one of the first things we shall invest in is professionalising the civil service in order to deliver quality service. The appointment of director generals will be the sole responsibility of the Department of Public Service in consultation with the presidency.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA