UDM promises to make service delivery a main priority if it wins elections

Party leader Bantu Holomisa launched the UDM’s manifesto in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday where he slammed the African National Congress for the unemployment in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) says should it come into power after May's elections, the party will place service delivery one as its main priorities.

A report by Stats South Africa 2017 revealed more than 20,000 people were without jobs in the municipality.

The party has vowed to upskill workers and improve service delivery in the region.

Holomisa says civil service needs to be prioritised.

“When the UDM comes to power, one of the first things we shall invest in is professionalising the civil service in order to deliver quality service. The appointment of director generals will be the sole responsibility of the Department of Public Service in consultation with the presidency.”

