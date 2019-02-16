Two people killed, 69 injured in Mpumalanga bus, car crash

Paramedics say they found a bus off the roadway and multiple people on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have died, and 69 others have been injured following a collision between a bus and a vehicle on the R538 Numbi Road just past White River in Mpumalanga.

The incident took place at around 8am on Saturday.

Paramedics say they found a bus off the roadway and multiple people on the scene.

Sixty-nine people sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate because of the collision.

ER24 Spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen says, “Paramedics also found a vehicle that had burst into flames a little up the road. Upon further assessment, paramedics found that two people inside the vehicle sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene.

“ER24, as well as various other medical services on the scene, transported the patients to a hospital for further medical care.”