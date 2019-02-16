Stronger measures needed to stop abuse of children at schools, says Lesufi

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is planning to propose that educators be vetted on an ongoing basis following an increase in the number of sexual abuse cases.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says stronger measures need to be put in place to stop the abuse of children at schools.

Lesufi is planning to propose that educators be vetted on an ongoing basis following an increase in the number of sexual abuse cases.

In January, the South African Council of Educators (SACE) announced that new teachers will now have to produce a police clearance certificate when registering with them.

However, Lesufi believes this is not enough to stop sex pests at schools.

The department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, says, “A consultation must still be done with your labour union, the council itself and ministers from other provinces, including Lesufi.”

Earlier this week, a Centurion teacher accused of sexually assaulting dozens of young girls from the Valhalla Primary School was granted R8,000 bail.

WATCH: Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assault