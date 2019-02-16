Spanish priest, customs officers die in Burkina attack

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
Go

Spanish priest, customs officers die in Burkina attack

On Saturday, the toll stood at four customs officers killed along with the 72-year-old Spanish priest.

FILE: A picture take on 30 October 2018 shows Burkinabe gendarmes sitting on their vehicle in the city of Ouhigouya in the north of the country. Picture: AFP
FILE: A picture take on 30 October 2018 shows Burkinabe gendarmes sitting on their vehicle in the city of Ouhigouya in the north of the country. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

OUAGADOUGOUA - Spanish priest and four customs officers were killed during attacks by alleged jihadists in Burkina Faso, which is struggling with a bloody Islamist insurgency, local sources said.

"The Spanish Salesian Antonio Cesar Fernandez was assassinated during a jihadist attack between Togo and Burkina Faso," around 3:00 pm local time on Friday," the Salesians of Don Bosco order said in a statement posted Friday on Twitter.

Fernandez and two others associated with the order were returning from a meeting in in the Togolese capital Lome when they "were attacked by gunmen after crossing the border between Togo and Burkina Faso", a statement by order head Jose Elegbede said.

"After searching the car, they pulled Cesar from the group and the men shot him," Elegbede added.

A Burkina security source added that a mobile customs unit "that had set up a control point in Nohao (near the border with Togo) was also the target of a terrorist attack on Friday around 17h00" local time.

On Saturday, the toll stood at four customs officers killed along with the 72-year-old Spanish priest.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed Saturday on Twitter "all my affection for the family and colleagues of missionary Antonio Cesar Fernandez and all the victims of the terror attack in Burkina Faso.

"I am absolutely revolted by this attack and my respect to those ... who risk their lives to work in conflict zones," he added.

A local security source said the attack was carried out by "a group of around 20 gunmen who then fled into a wooded zone".

More than 300 people have been killed in the country in four years of jihadist attacks, according to an AFP count.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA