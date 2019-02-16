South African Airways to pay Comair $78 mln to settle competition case

-
South African Airways to pay Comair $78 mln to settle competition caseBusiness
-
India's newly launched fast train hits cattle hurdleWorld
-
Ramaphosa knows ANC not worthy of South Africans' trust, says HolomisaPolitics
-
Sans Souci disciplinary hearing ‘has no merit,’ says legal teamLocal
-
UK and Russia hold first talks in over a yearWorld
-
Case against Pakistani nationals accused of SA woman’s murder postponedLocal
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa knows ANC not worthy of South Africans' trust, says HolomisaPolitics
-
Sans Souci disciplinary hearing ‘has no merit,’ says legal teamLocal
-
Case against Pakistani nationals accused of SA woman’s murder postponedLocal
-
#GloriaMine: Rescue efforts postponed for nowLocal
-
CT police arrest man for possession of unlicensed firearm, ammunitionLocal
-
Two people killed, 69 injured in Mpumalanga bus, car crashLocal
Popular Topics
-
Good party supporters say ANC, DA have been given enough chancesPolitics
-
Helen Zille mum on future plansPolitics
-
ANC: ‘We’ve learnt from mistake of not consulting alliance partners on Eskom’Politics
-
EC Opposition parties: Primer Masualle’s Sopa filled with empty promisesPolitics
-
WC opposition say Zille’s Sopa failed to address pressing needsPolitics
-
Eskom unbundling: Ramaphosa to hold urgent meeting with ANC alliance partnersPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] There is a new dawn for SA just outside our fearOpinion
-
[OPINION] Connect the dots from the past to deal with the rot at EskomOpinion
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s plans aren’t enough to adequately tackle violent crimeOpinion
-
[OPINION] The crack in Eskom. How do we get the light back in?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] African miners get mix of red carpet and red cardOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why South Africa’s latest plan for Eskom could workOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Motorists advised to factor fuel price pain into their budget before MarchBusiness
-
ANC: ‘We’ve learnt from mistake of not consulting alliance partners on Eskom’Politics
-
MTN denies paying bribes to secure Iranian cellphone licenceBusiness
-
Mantashe: 'Gloria mine could close down if bodies not retrieved'Local
-
#RandReport: Rand heads for over 3% weekly loss on power crisisBusiness
-
Former SA ambassador to Iran granted bail in corruption caseBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Liam Hemsworth: ‘It felt like the right time to get married’Lifestyle
-
Plane carrying Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox forced to make emergency landingLifestyle
-
[UPDATE] Suspects in alleged attack on Jussie Smollett releasedLifestyle
-
Oscar organisers scrap plan to award four Oscars in commercial breaksLifestyle
-
Police arrest two ‘potential suspects’ in Jussie Smollett attack probeLifestyle
-
FBI investigating Ryan AdamsLifestyle
-
Chicago police dispute reports 'Empire' actor investigated for staging attackLifestyle
-
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom engagedLifestyle
-
Clooney, Pitt among Hollywood actors yelling 'cut' over Oscar award changesLifestyle
-
Bayern clear Coman for Liverpool Champions League matchSport
-
Crusaders get two penalty tries in victory against BluesSport
-
Australia’s Toni Pulu’s Rugby World Cup hopes suffer blowSport
-
Martin Guptill runs flow sweeps New Zealand past BangladeshSport
-
Banyana Banyana throw weight behind Semenya in fight against IAAF rulesSport
-
Cape Town City goal blitz secures quarterfinals placeSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
-
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assaultLocal
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionWorld
-
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthmaSport
-
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bailLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'Business
-
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SALifestyle
-
[WATCH] Small businesses say Eskom’s load shedding could cripple themBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
-
[LISTEN] #LoadShedding woes: Eskom explains what's behind the power blackoutsLocal
-
[LISTEN] Maimane: 'ANC’s BEE policy produced the Guptas'Politics
-
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'Turn your phone off and spend time with your kids'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youthLocal
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 18°C
South African Airways to pay Comair $78 mln to settle competition case
Struggling SAA has not made a profit since 2011 and was given a 5 billion rand bailout by government last year to shore up its balance sheet.
JOHANNESBURG - State-run South African Airways (SAA) will pay its rival Comair R1.1 billion to settle an anti-competition case, sending shares in the local aviation company soaring.
Struggling SAA has not made a profit since 2011 and was given a R5 billion bailout by government last year to shore up its balance sheet.
It is one of a handful of state firms cited by credit ratings agencies as a major risk to the sovereign rating of Africa’s most industrialised economy.
The dispute between Comair and SAA dates back more than a decade. SAA’s travel agent incentive schemes were deemed anti-competitive by a competition body, paving the way for a damages claim by Comair.
Comair said in a statement on Friday that SAA would start making payments to it from this month until July 2022, unless SAA decides to pay the full amount earlier.
Comair operates flights in southern Africa under a licence from British Airways and launched low-cost airline kulula.com.
Its shares closed up more than 20% at R5.55 on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
SAA’s spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
More in Business
-
Motorists advised to factor fuel price pain into their budget before March7 hours ago
-
ANC: ‘We’ve learnt from mistake of not consulting alliance partners on Eskom’8 hours ago
-
MTN denies paying bribes to secure Iranian cellphone licence20 hours ago
-
Mantashe: 'Gloria mine could close down if bodies not retrieved'21 hours ago
-
#RandReport: Rand heads for over 3% weekly loss on power crisis21 hours ago
-
Former SA ambassador to Iran granted bail in corruption case22 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.