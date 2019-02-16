Social workers handling case against woman who attempted to sell grandson (3)

Police say they've conducted a full investigation on the matter and found that no crime had been committed.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities say the case involving a woman who tried to sell her three-year-old grandson has been handed over to social workers in KwaZulu-Natal.

It's understood the grandmother tried to sell the child at a store in Verulam for R2,000 before authorities intervened.

The police's Thulani Zwane says: “The mother of the three-year-old child was also present and she took the child from the grandmother.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)