Search for 20 people trapped at Gloria mine to resume

The operation was suspended last week to allow for the installation of a fan to clear toxic gasses following an explosion.

FILE: A member of the mine rescue services inspects the area where a gas explosion occurred which led to six deaths at the Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga on 7 February 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: A member of the mine rescue services inspects the area where a gas explosion occurred which led to six deaths at the Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga on 7 February 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The search for more than 20 people who are feared trapped at the Gloria coal mine in Mpumalanga is set to resume on Saturday.

The operation was suspended last week to allow for the installation of a fan to clear toxic gasses following an explosion.

Seven more bodies were recovered at the mine on Thursday after rescue operations resumed.

Six people were confirmed dead last week after a group of suspected criminals went down one of the shafts allegedly to steal copper cables.

The abandoned mine was put under business rescue in 2018.

Business rescue representative for the mine Mike Elliot says, “We’re trying our best to get them ready for tomorrow. We’re busy installing a fan on the ventilation shaft and we have to move the generator there, and once we’ve moved it we’ll then be able to connect everything.”

