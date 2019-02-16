Sans Souci disciplinary hearing ‘has no merit,’ says legal team

The hearing has been postponed until further notice with the team making claims that the school has not followed correct procedures in dealing with the matter.

CAPE TOWN - The legal team representing the grade nine pupil at Sans Souci Girls' High, at the center of an assault row, says the school’s disciplinary hearing is without merit.

Earlier this month, a video showing the learner and her teacher getting into a heated exchange went viral after the teenager was slapped in the altercation.

Kwanda Mkalipi, from the Chamber of Legal Students Representatives, says they met with school management on Thursday.

“Submissions were made on why they shouldn’t continue with the hearing and why the hearing didn’t have merit. There were steps the school was meant to take before the hearing and those steps were ignored.”

