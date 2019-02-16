Sans Souci disciplinary hearing ‘has no merit,’ says legal team
The hearing has been postponed until further notice with the team making claims that the school has not followed correct procedures in dealing with the matter.
CAPE TOWN - The legal team representing the grade nine pupil at Sans Souci Girls' High, at the center of an assault row, says the school’s disciplinary hearing is without merit.
The hearing has been postponed until further notice with the team making claims that the school has not followed correct procedures in dealing with the matter.
Earlier this month, a video showing the learner and her teacher getting into a heated exchange went viral after the teenager was slapped in the altercation.
• Mother of Sans Souci learner says won't stop fighting
Kwanda Mkalipi, from the Chamber of Legal Students Representatives, says they met with school management on Thursday.
“Submissions were made on why they shouldn’t continue with the hearing and why the hearing didn’t have merit. There were steps the school was meant to take before the hearing and those steps were ignored.”
WATCH: Mother of San Souci pupil: 'I’m disappointed'
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall results: Friday, 15 February 2019
-
Good party supporters say ANC, DA have been given enough chances
-
ANC: ‘We’ve learnt from mistake of not consulting alliance partners on Eskom’
-
As Eskom struggles to keep lights on, NC solar power plant comes online
-
Jiba was behind trumped-up charges against Gerrie Nel, inquiry hears
-
Ramaphosa: ‘Report detailing SSA’s challenges to be published soon’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.