SANParks employee, others arrested for alleged poaching at Kruger National Park
Four men were arrested after trying to escape the Kruger National Park in possession of a freshly cut set of rhino horns, a hunting rifle and ammunition.
CAPE TOWN - Four men were arrested after trying to escape the Kruger National Park in possession of a freshly cut set of rhino horns, a hunting rifle and ammunition.
SANParks officials, rangers and protection services, as well as members of the South African Police Service, stopped the suspects by using a chopper to prevent their escape.
The suspects will appear at the Bushbuckridge Magistrates Court on Monday.
A SANParks employee was also arrested.
The police’s colonel Mtsholi Bhembe says: “As police we are not ruling out the possibility of an inside job. The fact that one of the suspects is an employee makes it a strong possibility.”
#sapsMP Cooperation between SANparks officials, Rangers and Protection Services as well as members of the #SAPS saw 4 men aged between 47 & 23 being nabbed in the Kruger National Park for #RhinoPoaching. TMhttps://t.co/xwKZZRKulj pic.twitter.com/CY7virJ1ZT— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 16, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall results: Friday, 15 February 2019
-
ANC: ‘We’ve learnt from mistake of not consulting alliance partners on Eskom’
-
Mboweni set to deliver SA's ‘most difficult budget’
-
Good party supporters say ANC, DA have been given enough chances
-
It’s time for a new political order – De Lille
-
Investigation launched after tow truck driver shot, killed in Klipfontein Road
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.