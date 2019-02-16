SANParks employee, others arrested for alleged poaching at Kruger National Park

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
Go

SANParks employee, others arrested for alleged poaching at Kruger National Park

Four men were arrested after trying to escape the Kruger National Park in possession of a freshly cut set of rhino horns, a hunting rifle and ammunition.

Officials arrested four men, aged between 47 and 23, for alleged rhino horn poaching, among other things, on 16 February 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Officials arrested four men, aged between 47 and 23, for alleged rhino horn poaching, among other things, on 16 February 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Four men were arrested after trying to escape the Kruger National Park in possession of a freshly cut set of rhino horns, a hunting rifle and ammunition.

SANParks officials, rangers and protection services, as well as members of the South African Police Service, stopped the suspects by using a chopper to prevent their escape.

The suspects will appear at the Bushbuckridge Magistrates Court on Monday.

A SANParks employee was also arrested.

The police’s colonel Mtsholi Bhembe says: “As police we are not ruling out the possibility of an inside job. The fact that one of the suspects is an employee makes it a strong possibility.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA