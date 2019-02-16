SANParks employee, others arrested for alleged poaching at Kruger National Park

Four men were arrested after trying to escape the Kruger National Park in possession of a freshly cut set of rhino horns, a hunting rifle and ammunition.

CAPE TOWN - Four men were arrested after trying to escape the Kruger National Park in possession of a freshly cut set of rhino horns, a hunting rifle and ammunition.

SANParks officials, rangers and protection services, as well as members of the South African Police Service, stopped the suspects by using a chopper to prevent their escape.

The suspects will appear at the Bushbuckridge Magistrates Court on Monday.

A SANParks employee was also arrested.

The police’s colonel Mtsholi Bhembe says: “As police we are not ruling out the possibility of an inside job. The fact that one of the suspects is an employee makes it a strong possibility.”

