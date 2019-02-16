Ramaphosa: ‘Report detailing SSA’s challenges to be published soon’
The Presidency has announced that the 10-member panel appointed by President Ramaphosa in 2018 to review the agency has completed its work.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says a report detailing the challenges facing the State Security Agency (SSA) will be published soon.
The Presidency has announced that the 10-member panel appointed by Ramaphosa in 2018 to review the agency has completed its work.
Ramaphosa visited the SSA on Friday as part of his tour of all government departments.
The president says the report would first be presented to the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and the Inspector General of Intelligence.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the State Security Agency (SSA) to recommit itself to serving the people of South Africa and adhering to the rule of law in support of the country’s trajectory of renewal and growth. https://t.co/JPSXiBkK7p pic.twitter.com/q5VJAOKETo— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) February 15, 2019
Ramaphosa says while the agency’s problems were unfortunate, there will now be accountability for the wrongs that had occurred within the intelligence services.
The review panel was appointed in 2018 to look at the ineffectiveness of the agency regarding capacity and integrity.
It identified several problems which the Presidency has vowed that will be addressed soon.
The president called on the agency to put South Africa’s national objectives first and become a service which the country could be proud knowing that it is protected.
Ramaphosa warned the State Security Agency to refrain from involving themselves in party political factions.
The president says the report of the review panel will spell out the way forward towards rebuilding an SSA that would be revamped, renewed and recommitted.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall results: Friday, 15 February 2019
-
Jiba was behind trumped-up charges against Gerrie Nel, inquiry hears
-
How close is South Africa to a national blackout?
-
As Eskom struggles to keep lights on, NC solar power plant comes online
-
Eskom burned R100m of diesel a day to keep lights on this week
-
Eskom unbundling: Ramaphosa to hold urgent meeting with ANC alliance partners
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.