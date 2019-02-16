Ramaphosa: ‘Report detailing SSA’s challenges to be published soon’

The Presidency has announced that the 10-member panel appointed by President Ramaphosa in 2018 to review the agency has completed its work.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says a report detailing the challenges facing the State Security Agency (SSA) will be published soon.

The Presidency has announced that the 10-member panel appointed by Ramaphosa in 2018 to review the agency has completed its work.

Ramaphosa visited the SSA on Friday as part of his tour of all government departments.

The president says the report would first be presented to the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and the Inspector General of Intelligence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the State Security Agency (SSA) to recommit itself to serving the people of South Africa and adhering to the rule of law in support of the country’s trajectory of renewal and growth. https://t.co/JPSXiBkK7p pic.twitter.com/q5VJAOKETo — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) February 15, 2019

Ramaphosa says while the agency’s problems were unfortunate, there will now be accountability for the wrongs that had occurred within the intelligence services.

The review panel was appointed in 2018 to look at the ineffectiveness of the agency regarding capacity and integrity.

It identified several problems which the Presidency has vowed that will be addressed soon.

The president called on the agency to put South Africa’s national objectives first and become a service which the country could be proud knowing that it is protected.

Ramaphosa warned the State Security Agency to refrain from involving themselves in party political factions.

The president says the report of the review panel will spell out the way forward towards rebuilding an SSA that would be revamped, renewed and recommitted.