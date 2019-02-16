Popular Topics
Ramaphosa knows ANC not worthy of South Africans' trust, says Holomisa

UDM party leader Bantu Holomisa addressed hundreds of supporters at the party's manifesto launch in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday.

UDM supporters pictured ahead of the party's manifesto launch on 16 February 2019. Picture: @UDmRevolution/Twitter
Michael Pedro one hour ago

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) says job creation is at the top of its list of priorities ahead of the elections in May.

Party leader Bantu Holomisa addressed hundreds of supporters at the party's manifesto launch in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday.

Holomisa says the African National Congress can no longer be trusted, as it has failed to deliver on its promises to create employment in the area.

He says people no longer have confidence in the governing party.

“This election about trust. We have a president who pleads with you to trust him despite his party. Why? Because he knows his party, the ANC, is not worthy of your trust.”

At the same time, scores of people from communities across the Western Cape gathered at Hoofweg Primary School in Blue Downs on Saturday support of Patricia de Lille and her newly-formed party Good.

The party officially launched its Western Cape “Aunty Pat for Premier” campaign. Supporters say the ANC and Democratic Alliance have been given enough chances.

The party’s Western Cape coordinator Suzette Little says she’s overwhelmed by Saturday’s turnout. “We’re here today to launch our premier candidate, which is De Lille, and she was uncontested in those nominations. So, everybody in the province has supported Aunty Pat as our premier candidate.”

South Africans will cast their ballots on 8 May. The date was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

