Go

Ramaphosa calls on SSA to recommit itself to serving people of SA

The State Security Agency was plagued with challenges after the merging of domestic and foreign intelligence gathering services during former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the State Security Agency offices in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the State Security Agency offices in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS.
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the State Security Agency (SSA) to recommit itself to serving the South African people and adhere to the rule of law.

The president made the appeal to members and management of the intelligence services during his visit to the spy agency in Pretoria on Friday.

The visit forms part of the president’s announcement in his State of the Nation Address that he would make a turn at all government departments.

President Ramaphosa kicked off his visit to the agency with a meeting with Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

The president was briefed on the challenges facing the SSA that led to Ramaphosa’s appointment of a high-level panel in 2018 to review the intelligence services, which had been accused of being ineffective.

The Presidency says the panel has written a report which identifies problems such as low staff morale, unprofessional and unethical conduct, leadership instability weaknesses in governance, including procurement violations.

SSA was plagued with challenges after the merging of domestic and foreign intelligence gathering services during former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure.

Ramaphosa says the report would be published soon for the benefit of all South Africans, including members of the National Intelligence Services.

