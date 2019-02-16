PowerBall results: Friday, 15 February 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check to see if you were a winner.

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 15 February 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 19, 20, 37, 42, 43 PB: 17

PowerBallPlus results: 07, 13, 19, 27, 36 PB: 13

For more details visit the National Lottery website.