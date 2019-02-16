Paul Manafort faces up to 24 years in jail after breaking plea deal
Manafort is one of seven former President Donald Trump campaign associates who have been charged by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team.
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort faces up to 24 years in prison after being found to have violated his plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, a court document filed Friday said.
Mueller’s office said it agreed with a Justice Department calculation that Manafort should face “235 to 293 months, a fine range of $50,000 to $24,371,497.74, a term of supervised release of up to five years, restitution in the amount of $24,815,108.74, and forfeiture in the amount of $4,412,500,” the filing said.
Earlier this month, federal district judge Amy Berman Jackson agreed with prosecutors that Manafort had “intentionally” lied to investigators about his contacts with a suspected Russian operative, Konstantin Kilimnik, in 2016 and 2017 - despite having pledged to cooperate as part of his September plea agreement.
Jackson also ruled that Manafort had lied about a secretive payment he made to a law firm, and lied on another occasion when investigators queried him about a separate, still secret investigation related to the Mueller probe.
The ruling meant that Mueller no longer has to abide by the deal, in which Manafort agreed to plead guilty to two reduced conspiracy charges, carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Manafort is one of seven former Trump campaign associates who have been charged by Mueller’s team.
He was convicted in August in a Virginia court on eight charges of banking and tax fraud related to his work for Russia-backed political parties in Ukraine between 2004 and 2014.
He was separately charged in Washington with money laundering, witness tampering and other offences, which were consolidated into the two conspiracy charges in the plea bargain.
Popular in World
-
Five dead in US mass shooting - police
-
Germany seeks ban on gay conversion therapies
-
El Salvador court frees woman jailed for delivering stillborn
-
Maduro blasts US for ‘stealing’ billions and offering ‘crumbs’
-
Another South African detained in China on visa related charges
-
India vows 'heavy price' after Kashmir attack kills dozens
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.