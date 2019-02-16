Oscar organisers scrap plan to award four Oscars in commercial breaks
The plan was part of an effort to make the Oscar telecast shorter and boost television viewership after the audience for the 2018 ceremony on ABC fell to an all-time low.
LOS ANGELES - The organisers of the Oscars ceremony on Friday scrapped a plan to award four Academy Awards during commercial breaks in the 24 February telecast, following an uproar by Hollywood filmmakers, actors and others.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement that it had “heard the feedback” from members and that all 24 Academy Awards “will be presented without edits, in our traditional format.”
Earlier this week, the academy announced that the Oscars for best cinematography, film editing, short films and makeup/hairstyling would be presented during the commercials in the telecast. The organisation said edited versions of the winner acceptance speeches would be aired later in the live broadcast.
The plan was part of an effort to make the Oscar telecast shorter and boost television viewership after the audience for the 2018 ceremony on ABC fell to an all-time low.
But an open letter, signed by directors Martin Scorsese and Spike Lee, actors Robert de Niro, Meryl Streep and George Clooney, and more than 300 other Hollywood heavyweights accused the academy of “relegating these essential crafts to lesser status” and insulting the professionals who work in the four areas.
The reversal followed a meeting on Thursday between the cinematographers union and top academy officials.
Hollywood trade publication Variety cited an unidentified source as saying that the decision meant that the 24 February telecast will now run over three hours as a result.
The changes, aimed at cutting about 30 minutes from the ceremony, were first proposed last summer.
Friday’s decision follows a series of retreats by the academy, including a plan last year to introduce a new “popular” film category that was also scrapped after an outcry in Hollywood.
More in Lifestyle
-
[UPDATE] Suspects in alleged attack on Jussie Smollett released
-
Police arrest two ‘potential suspects’ in Jussie Smollett attack probe
-
FBI investigating Ryan Adams
-
Chicago police dispute reports 'Empire' actor investigated for staging attack
-
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom engaged
-
Clooney, Pitt among Hollywood actors yelling 'cut' over Oscar award changes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.