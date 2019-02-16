#NigeriaElection: 'You can postpone an election, but you can't postpone destiny'

Nigeria opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar made the comment in a tweet, one of a number of messages on his Twitter feed in which he reacted to the electoral commission’s decision to delay the presidential election by a week.

ABUJA - Nigeria opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar on Saturday said, without giving evidence, that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration hoped to disenfranchise the country’s electorate by delaying the election.

He made the comment in a tweet, one of a number of messages on his Twitter feed in which he reacted to the electoral commission’s decision to delay the presidential election by a week. It is now scheduled to take place on 23 February.

Buhari’s spokesman Garba Shehu declined to comment.

May God bless you and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 16, 2019

Please come out to vote on Saturday, 23 February and Saturday, 9 March respectively. Frustrate those who do not want this election to hold by coming out in very large numbers. That is the best antidote to their plans. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 16, 2019