#NigeriaElection: 'You can postpone an election, but you can't postpone destiny'

Nigeria opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar made the comment in a tweet, one of a number of messages on his Twitter feed in which he reacted to the electoral commission’s decision to delay the presidential election by a week.

Nigeria's former vice-president Atiku Abubakar. Picture: Twitter/@atiku
Nigeria's former vice-president Atiku Abubakar. Picture: Twitter/@atiku
2 hours ago

ABUJA - Nigeria opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar on Saturday said, without giving evidence, that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration hoped to disenfranchise the country’s electorate by delaying the election.

He made the comment in a tweet, one of a number of messages on his Twitter feed in which he reacted to the electoral commission’s decision to delay the presidential election by a week. It is now scheduled to take place on 23 February.

Buhari’s spokesman Garba Shehu declined to comment.

