#NigeriaElection: 'You can postpone an election, but you can't postpone destiny'
Nigeria opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar made the comment in a tweet, one of a number of messages on his Twitter feed in which he reacted to the electoral commission’s decision to delay the presidential election by a week.
ABUJA - Nigeria opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar on Saturday said, without giving evidence, that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration hoped to disenfranchise the country’s electorate by delaying the election.
He made the comment in a tweet, one of a number of messages on his Twitter feed in which he reacted to the electoral commission’s decision to delay the presidential election by a week. It is now scheduled to take place on 23 February.
Buhari’s spokesman Garba Shehu declined to comment.
May God bless you and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 16, 2019
Please come out to vote on Saturday, 23 February and Saturday, 9 March respectively. Frustrate those who do not want this election to hold by coming out in very large numbers. That is the best antidote to their plans.— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 16, 2019
Remain calm. We will overcome this. You can postpone an election, but you cannot postpone destiny.— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 16, 2019
Popular in Africa
-
Sudan lawmakers postpone amendment to keep Bashir in power
-
14 Tunisian workers kidnapped in Libya
-
'It's pathetic': Anger as Nigeria postpones elections
-
Post-Kadhafi Libya slides from crisis to crisis 8 years on
-
DR Congo leader calls for 'better armed' UN peacekeepers
-
The real 'black panther' spotted in Kenya
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.