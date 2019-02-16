Ndabeni-Abrahams’ office set to study Icasa boss Mohlaloga’s judgement

The Icasa boss, Rubben Mohlaloga, was found guilty of charges relating to money-laundering and fraud, involving an R6 million Land Bank scam.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says her office will study the judgement that the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) chair, Rubben Mohlaloga, be granted leave to appeal his sentence.

The Icasa boss was found guilty of charges relating to money-laundering and fraud, involving an R6 million Land Bank scam.

He was released on bail while he waits for the outcome of the appeal.

Ndabeni-Abrahams’ spokesperson, Nthabeleng Mokitimi-Dlamini, says the minister’s hands are tied until the proceedings are concluded.

“The removal process entails the national assembly process, therefore, this means that it falls outside of the minister’s mandate. So, the minister is then only able to suspend such a council after the commencement of the proceedings.”