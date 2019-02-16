Namibia decriminalises baby abandonment
The parliament of the southern African country passed a law at the end of January allowing mothers to drop off newborns with the police or at a safe house without facing prosecution.
WINDHOEK - The Namibian government on Friday said it hoped a new law to remove criminal penalties for mothers abandoning their new-born babies would ensure women who cannot look after their children can hand them safely to authorities.
The parliament of the southern African country passed a law at the end of January allowing mothers to drop off newborns with the police or at a safe house without facing prosecution.
“We hope that children will not be dumped but they will instead be brought to safe places. We are hoping to see a decrease in the numbers of baby dumping,” permanent secretary of the gender equality ministry, Wilhencia Uiras, told AFP on Friday.
Local media reports on Friday cited Namibian police data which showed that 25 babies were reported abandoned between 2017 to 2018.
Abortion is illegal in Namibia, except where a rape victim falls pregnant, or the mother’s life is at risk.
Several mothers have in the past been arrested and charged for attempted murder for abandoning their babies.
Others faced a fine or six months imprisonment for child neglect.
Deputy director for child and welfare services in the gender equality ministry, Joyce Nakuta, told The Namibian newspaper that mothers were being encouraged to give up children to be looked after by the state rather than resort to an illegal abortion.
“They can leave the babies at safe places, and we will not prosecute them. If you (a mother) are considering abortion, rather keep the baby until full term. Give birth, and the government will take over,” she said.
Popular in Africa
-
Nigeria defends presidential election postponement
-
DR Congo leader calls for 'better armed' UN peacekeepers
-
Nigeria postpones presidential election
-
Nearly $1m in cash stolen from Robert Mugabe's house, court told
-
Mnagagwa declares mining incident as state of disaster
-
Zimbabwe's annual inflation hits 10-year high at 56.9%
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.