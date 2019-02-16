Popular Topics
Go

Motorists advised to factor fuel price pain into their budget before March

The Automobile Association says motorists can expect a petrol price increase of at least 43 cents per litre in March.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Automobile Association (AA) says motorists can expect a petrol price increase of at least 43 cents per litre in March.

Unaudited mid-month fuel price also suggests that diesel will rise by 62 cents a litre and illuminating paraffin by 47 cents a litre.

This is because of the weakening rand and a slight but steady increase in the international oil price.

Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard says, “Recent reductions in the fuel price have been dealt a blow by a steady increase in international petroleum price during the first half of February. Oil traded within a very tight band for the most half of January, but we’ve seen steady uptake since February began.”

Motorists are advised to factor the fuel price pain into their budget before March.

The cost of fuel increased earlier in February, when the petrol cost upped by 7 cents a litre.

