Mertens surprises Halep to take Qatar Open title

The world number 21 won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, despite being outclassed in the first set, overcoming an eight-minute medical timeout for back pain, and losing 18 consecutive points at one point in the second set.

Elise Mertens. Picture: @QatarTennis/Twitter
Elise Mertens. Picture: @QatarTennis/Twitter
one hour ago

DOHA - Belgium's Elise Mertens claimed the biggest win of her career on Saturday, surprisingly coming from a set down to beat world number three Simona Halep and clinch the Qatar Open.

The world number 21 won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, despite being outclassed in the first set, overcoming an eight-minute medical timeout for back pain, and losing 18 consecutive points at one point in the second set.

Her win, in a little over two hours, was her third victory over a top ten player in Doha this week.

