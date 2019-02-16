Liam Hemsworth: ‘It felt like the right time to get married’
The couple started dating almost 10 years ago after meeting on the set of the 2010 movie ‘The Last Song’.
LONDON - Liam Hemsworth says it felt like the right time to tie the knot with Miley Cyrus, 10 years after they first met.
The couple started dating almost 10 years ago after meeting on the set of the 2010 movie The Last Song and Hemsworth, 29, is happier than ever after the pair wed in Nashville, Tennessee in December.
He told Sunday TODAY: “We’ve been through so much together over the last 10 years, so [I] felt like it was time. I feel really happy and really fortunate to be with such a great person.
“It was a really special day as it was pretty much just immediate family.”
Isn’t It Romantic star Hemsworth recently revealed Cyrus, 26, had decided to take his last name following their wedding.
He said: “She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great. That was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn’t ask her to take my name, but she was like, ‘No, of course, I’m taking your name’.”
Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Cyrus “wants to have a family” with her new husband soon.
The source said: “Cyrus is not pregnant currently but does want to have a family with Hemsworth. Miley and Hemsworth say they felt married before their actual ceremony. Miley is so happy with her life right now. She’s finishing up recording her next album and she and Hemsworth couldn’t be happier.”
More in Lifestyle
-
Plane carrying Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox forced to make emergency landing
-
[UPDATE] Suspects in alleged attack on Jussie Smollett released
-
Oscar organisers scrap plan to award four Oscars in commercial breaks
-
Police arrest two ‘potential suspects’ in Jussie Smollett attack probe
-
FBI investigating Ryan Adams
-
Chicago police dispute reports 'Empire' actor investigated for staging attack
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.