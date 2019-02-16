It’s time for a new political order – De Lille

Scores of people from communities across the Western Cape gathered at Hoofweg Primary School in Blue Downs on Saturday in support of De Lille and her newly formed party Good.

CAPE TOWN - Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says it is time for a new political order, as many South Africans have lost faith in politics and the politicians who she believes are failing them.

Good officially launched its Western Cape “Aunty Pat for Premier” campaign.

De Lille has promised her political party will put people before politics.

She says members will be on the ground, visiting communities instead of just filling a seat in Parliament.

“Good will build a better country. We will look after our families and we want to educate our children.”

• Good party supporters say ANC, DA have been given enough chances

Addressing a packed hall at Hoofweg Primary School, De Lille told asked the crowd to lend her their votes, adding if she fails to deliver on her promises, they must take their votes back and give it to someone else.

The former Cape Town mayor, who launched the party's manifesto last week, says members have made sure all Good’s plans and policies are based on proven, tried and tested solutions.

