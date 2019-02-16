'It's pathetic': Anger as Nigeria postpones elections

The shock announcement came on Saturday morning, just five hours before polls were due to open.

ABUJA - As opposition parties accuse Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari of instigating today's postponement of the national elections, most business operations in the country have been halted amid news of the delay.

Streets across Nigeria are quiet as potential voters remain indoors following the announcement by the country's electoral commission that elections will be delayed by at least a week.

The shock announcement came on Saturday morning, just five hours before polls were due to open.

The Independent National Electoral Commission made the announcement. Anger, disappointment and sadness are some of the words some Nigerian voters are using to vent their frustration over the postponement of the general elections.

Others are livid that the electoral body left it very late before calling off the polls.

In Nigeria the rotten political class know that when there is high turnout for voters, they have lost the game. So the calculation is to postpone the elections few hours to the first vote cast after most voters have travelled to areas they usually vote. — Ehizojie Uneh (@ehizojieuneh) February 16, 2019

Business day estimated the costs of elections cancellation to the tune of $10bn dollars for Nigeria. For me personally, it has cost me #100k cos had to leave Abuja yesterday for Lagos for this election that is now cancelled. It's pathetic. — Spayan1 (@Spayan11) February 16, 2019

Excuses upon excuses, this is not the first time elections are being conducted in Nigeria...There’s a lot more the Chairman isn’t saying — NADINE ADANNAYA (@Ujesta) February 16, 2019

Nigeria postpones elections at the last minute and all of a sudden Canada starts trending on Twitter cos we all crying we want to go there. Everything isn't a joke. We're a disgrace online and offline. So sad — Cbhm Emnl (@IceMan_Cobie) February 16, 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)