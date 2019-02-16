'It's pathetic': Anger as Nigeria postpones elections
The shock announcement came on Saturday morning, just five hours before polls were due to open.
ABUJA - As opposition parties accuse Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari of instigating today's postponement of the national elections, most business operations in the country have been halted amid news of the delay.
Streets across Nigeria are quiet as potential voters remain indoors following the announcement by the country's electoral commission that elections will be delayed by at least a week.
The shock announcement came on Saturday morning, just five hours before polls were due to open.
The Independent National Electoral Commission made the announcement. Anger, disappointment and sadness are some of the words some Nigerian voters are using to vent their frustration over the postponement of the general elections.
Others are livid that the electoral body left it very late before calling off the polls.
In Nigeria the rotten political class know that when there is high turnout for voters, they have lost the game. So the calculation is to postpone the elections few hours to the first vote cast after most voters have travelled to areas they usually vote.— Ehizojie Uneh (@ehizojieuneh) February 16, 2019
Business day estimated the costs of elections cancellation to the tune of $10bn dollars for Nigeria. For me personally, it has cost me #100k cos had to leave Abuja yesterday for Lagos for this election that is now cancelled. It's pathetic.— Spayan1 (@Spayan11) February 16, 2019
Excuses upon excuses, this is not the first time elections are being conducted in Nigeria...There’s a lot more the Chairman isn’t saying— NADINE ADANNAYA (@Ujesta) February 16, 2019
Nigeria postpones elections at the last minute and all of a sudden Canada starts trending on Twitter cos we all crying we want to go there. Everything isn't a joke. We're a disgrace online and offline. So sad— Cbhm Emnl (@IceMan_Cobie) February 16, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Africa
-
Sudan lawmakers postpone amendment to keep Bashir in power
-
14 Tunisian workers kidnapped in Libya
-
Post-Kadhafi Libya slides from crisis to crisis 8 years on
-
DR Congo leader calls for 'better armed' UN peacekeepers
-
#NigeriaElection: 'You can postpone an election, but you can't postpone destiny'
-
The real 'black panther' spotted in Kenya
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.