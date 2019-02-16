Popular Topics
'It's pathetic': Anger as Nigeria postpones elections

The shock announcement came on Saturday morning, just five hours before polls were due to open.

Nigerians discuss the postponement of the national voting day around a daily newspaper’s vendor on 16 February 2016 in Lagos. Picture: AFP
Nigerians discuss the postponement of the national voting day around a daily newspaper's vendor on 16 February 2016 in Lagos. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

ABUJA - As opposition parties accuse Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari of instigating today's postponement of the national elections, most business operations in the country have been halted amid news of the delay.

Streets across Nigeria are quiet as potential voters remain indoors following the announcement by the country's electoral commission that elections will be delayed by at least a week.

The shock announcement came on Saturday morning, just five hours before polls were due to open.

The Independent National Electoral Commission made the announcement. Anger, disappointment and sadness are some of the words some Nigerian voters are using to vent their frustration over the postponement of the general elections.

Others are livid that the electoral body left it very late before calling off the polls.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

