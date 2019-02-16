Helen Zille mum on future plans
Outgoing Western Cape Premier Helen Zille is keeping her cards close to her chest about her future plans.
Zille delivered the 2019 State of the Province Address on Friday, her last as premier.
But her plans for when she vacates office after the May general elections remains a mystery.
“My plans are open, d there a number of options and I will decide as the door opens for me. It’s neem my life’s greatest privilege to be able to serve the people of the Western Cape in this capacity. It’s been challenging, enjoyable and I’ve had wonderful colleagues. Now, things move on, I will have beautiful memories.”
But the African National Congress’s Khaya Magaxa says Zille wasted taxpayer money with the Khayelitsha Commission of Inquiry in 2014.
“Zille spent millions of rands to investigate inefficiencies and crime in Khayelitsha, but the outcome pointed at her own government.
WATCH: Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final Sopa
