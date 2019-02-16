Popular Topics
Good party supporters say ANC, DA have been given enough chances

Scores of people from communities across the Western Cape have gathered at Hoofweg Primary School in Blue Downs in support of Patricia de Lille and her newly-formed party, Good.

Supporters of Good party and its leader Patricia de Lille came out in their numbers as the newly-formed party officially launched its Western Cape 'Aunty Pat for Premier' campaign in Blue Downs, Cape Town. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
CAPE TOWN - Scores of people from communities across the Western Cape have gathered at Hoofweg Primary School in Blue Downs in support of Patricia de Lille and her newly-formed party, Good.

Good on Saturday officially launched its Western Cape “Aunty Pat for Premier” campaign.

The quad area Hoofweg Primary School in Blue Downs is a sea of orange as people from communities across the Cape, and areas as far as Beaufort West have come out to show their support for De Lille and Good.

Supporters say the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) have been given enough chances.

This man says he’s tired of empty promises and believes De Lille and her party will make a difference: “I available myself to be here and be present for the party [Good]... I need to make a difference in my country.”

The party’s Western Cape coordinator Suzette Little says she’s overwhelmed by Saturday’s turnout: “We’re here today to launch our premier candidate, which is De Lille, and she was uncontested in those nominations. So, everybody in the province has supported Aunty Pat as our premier candidate.”

