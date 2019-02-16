Good party supporters say ANC, DA have been given enough chances
Scores of people from communities across the Western Cape have gathered at Hoofweg Primary School in Blue Downs in support of Patricia de Lille and her newly-formed party, Good.
CAPE TOWN - Scores of people from communities across the Western Cape have gathered at Hoofweg Primary School in Blue Downs in support of Patricia de Lille and her newly-formed party, Good.
Good on Saturday officially launched its Western Cape “Aunty Pat for Premier” campaign.
The quad area Hoofweg Primary School in Blue Downs is a sea of orange as people from communities across the Cape, and areas as far as Beaufort West have come out to show their support for De Lille and Good.
#GOOD De Lille arrives at Hoofweg Primary, Blue Downs. LI pic.twitter.com/FQERgmiUeY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 16, 2019
Supporters say the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) have been given enough chances.
This man says he’s tired of empty promises and believes De Lille and her party will make a difference: “I available myself to be here and be present for the party [Good]... I need to make a difference in my country.”
The party’s Western Cape coordinator Suzette Little says she’s overwhelmed by Saturday’s turnout: “We’re here today to launch our premier candidate, which is De Lille, and she was uncontested in those nominations. So, everybody in the province has supported Aunty Pat as our premier candidate.”
#GOOD The party’s Western Cape co-ordinator Suzette Little says she’s overwhelmed by today’s turnout. LI pic.twitter.com/LY40hEEc4K— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 16, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
ANC: ‘We’ve learnt from mistake of not consulting alliance partners on Eskom’
-
Jiba was behind trumped-up charges against Gerrie Nel, inquiry hears
-
Helen Zille mum on future plans
-
What you need to know about Rubben Mohlaloga
-
ANC: Members implicated in state capture must be dealt with swiftly
-
Eskom unbundling: Ramaphosa to hold urgent meeting with ANC alliance partners
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.