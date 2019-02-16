GloriaMine: Rescue efforts postponed for now

More than 20 people are still trapped after suspected criminals entered the mine earlier this month, allegedly to steal copper cables.

JOHANNESBURG - Rescue efforts at the Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga have been put off until extraction fans can be erected and deemed operational.

More than 20 people are still trapped after suspected criminals entered the mine earlier this month, allegedly to steal copper cables.

Seven bodies were recovered at the mine on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 13.

Mike Elliot, business rescue representative for the mine, says the gases have to be removed before they send in a rescue team.

“We’re resting the fans. It should take another four to five hours. Once it’s finished we’ll couple it into the generator’s schedule and we’ll start to extract the gases from the mine.”

WATCH: Gloria Coal mine rescue efforts

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)