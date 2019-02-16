Eight miners rescued from flooded gold mine after 4 days underground

They were rescued on Saturday morning, but it’s still unclear what has happened to dozens of other miners thought to still be trapped down the shafts.

HARARE - At least eight miners have been rescued from a flooded gold mine in central Zimbabwe after four days trapped underground.

This is the first bit of good news in more than four days since the disaster struck.

The state broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), is reporting that at least eight miners trapped underground since Tuesday were rescued earlier on Saturday morning.

There had been little hope of finding anyone alive, after a dam broke and flooded all the shafts at the two gold mines in Kadoma.

But a video clip posted on the ZBC Twitter feed showed the moment that two people, caked in mud, were winched to the surface.

The accident has been declared a state of disaster, and it’s thought that more than 60 others are still be trapped underground.