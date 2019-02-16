Popular Topics
Eight miners rescued from flooded gold mine after 4 days underground

They were rescued on Saturday morning, but it’s still unclear what has happened to dozens of other miners thought to still be trapped down the shafts.

A miner gets ready to descend into a mining pit during a mine search and rescue operation at Cricket Mine in Kadoma, Mashonaland West Province where more than 23 artisanal miners are trapped underground and feared dead on 15 February 2018. Picture: AFP.
A miner gets ready to descend into a mining pit during a mine search and rescue operation at Cricket Mine in Kadoma, Mashonaland West Province where more than 23 artisanal miners are trapped underground and feared dead on 15 February 2018. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

HARARE - At least eight miners have been rescued from a flooded gold mine in central Zimbabwe after four days trapped underground.

They were rescued on Saturday morning, but it’s still unclear what has happened to dozens of other miners thought to still be trapped down the shafts.

This is the first bit of good news in more than four days since the disaster struck.

The state broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), is reporting that at least eight miners trapped underground since Tuesday were rescued earlier on Saturday morning.

There had been little hope of finding anyone alive, after a dam broke and flooded all the shafts at the two gold mines in Kadoma.

But a video clip posted on the ZBC Twitter feed showed the moment that two people, caked in mud, were winched to the surface.

The accident has been declared a state of disaster, and it’s thought that more than 60 others are still be trapped underground.

